Navalny transferred to hospital as concerns mount over jailed Kremlin critic’s health

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been transferred from prison to a regional hospital for prisoners in a town to the east of Moscow as concerns grow over the opposition leader’s health. Navalny was previously poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and spent time in Germany to be treated. Upon his arrival, he was almost immediately arrested in Russia and has remained in prison to date. On Monday, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service announced the move, stating that the hospital specializes in the dynamic observation of patients.

Russian officials stated that Navalny was in satisfactory condition and is a careful examination by a doctor each day. Navalny has allegedly been prescribed vitamin therapy, according to the statement. To protest his arrest, Navalny has been on a hunger strike since March 31, demanding that he receive proper medical care and be examined by an independent doctor. Navalny’s team claims his demands have not been met until now in the penal colony, which lies in the city of Pokrov.