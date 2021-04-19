Global RiskNews Briefs

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Successfully Makes Historic First Flight

19 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

On Monday, NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter made history as the first powered craft to fly on another planet. The device was able to overcome extreme cold, dangerously thin air, and flawed flight software to take flight on Mars. The autonomous helicopter rose about 10 feet into Martian air, hovering briefly, and landing safely, according to NASA officials. The flight was the first of five planned to occur over the next month. The flight data was streamed to the Earth on Monday, allowing for NASA employees at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to observe the flight in almost real-time.

Ingenuity arrived alongside NASA’s Perseverance rover at Mars’s Jezero Crater in February. The Perseverance rover was on hand to capture the historic flight on camera. The helicopter was designed as an engineering experiment to prove that powered flight on Mars is possible, opening up new possibilities for the future of Mars exploration. Drones could provide researchers access to terrain that is too remote or rugged for rovers to reach, such as Mars’s Valles Marineris, the largest canyon in the solar system, or its Olympus Mons shield volcano that stands at a staggering 2.5 times the height of Mount Everest.

Read More: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Successfully Makes Historic First Flight

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

UK Government Unveils Plans to Speed Up Rollout of 5G Technology

April 20, 2021

Europe seeks to limit use of AI in society

April 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2