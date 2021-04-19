NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Successfully Makes Historic First Flight
On Monday, NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter made history as the first powered craft to fly on another planet. The device was able to overcome extreme cold, dangerously thin air, and flawed flight software to take flight on Mars. The autonomous helicopter rose about 10 feet into Martian air, hovering briefly, and landing safely, according to NASA officials. The flight was the first of five planned to occur over the next month. The flight data was streamed to the Earth on Monday, allowing for NASA employees at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to observe the flight in almost real-time.
Read More: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Successfully Makes Historic First Flight