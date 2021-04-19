NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Successfully Makes Historic First Flight

On Monday, NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter made history as the first powered craft to fly on another planet. The device was able to overcome extreme cold, dangerously thin air, and flawed flight software to take flight on Mars. The autonomous helicopter rose about 10 feet into Martian air, hovering briefly, and landing safely, according to NASA officials. The flight was the first of five planned to occur over the next month. The flight data was streamed to the Earth on Monday, allowing for NASA employees at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to observe the flight in almost real-time.

Ingenuity arrived alongside NASA’s Perseverance rover at Mars’s Jezero Crater in February. The Perseverance rover was on hand to capture the historic flight on camera. The helicopter was designed as an engineering experiment to prove that powered flight on Mars is possible, opening up new possibilities for the future of Mars exploration. Drones could provide researchers access to terrain that is too remote or rugged for rovers to reach, such as Mars’s Valles Marineris, the largest canyon in the solar system, or its Olympus Mons shield volcano that stands at a staggering 2.5 times the height of Mount Everest.

