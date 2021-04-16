Several editors of a Russian magazine for students were temporarily detained by authorities on Wednesday morning. The office was raided after the publication expressed support for Alexey Navalny. The four editors’ homes were searched and some of their family members were searched as well. Journalists Armen Aramyan, Alla Gutnikova, Vladimir Metelkin and Natalia Tyshkevich were taken for questioning by the Russian Investigative Committee.

The editors have been charged for inciting minors to protest. They reject the allegations and state there were no calls for illegal action in the video, they only said that young people should express their opinions. The laptops and phones of the editors were seized and searched as well in the raid.

Read more: Russian magazine raided, journalists charged by authorities