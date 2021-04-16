Global RiskNews Briefs

42 migrants dead after boat from Yemen capsizes off Djibouti coast

16 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

A boat travelling to Djibouti from Yemen capsized early Monday morning. At least 42 migrants have died according to the United Nation’s International Organization for Migration. At least 16 children were among the dead. The 60 migrants were being transported by people smugglers. This was the second tragedy of this kind in a little over a month.

Last month, smugglers through at least 20 people overboard due to overcrowding. Every year, thousands of migrants make the journey from Somalia and Ethiopia through Djibouti and Yemen to find the Gulf. Many journeys are taken in unseaworthy vessels, and the cause of the capsize is unknown. The number of migrants arriving in Djibouti continues to increase.

