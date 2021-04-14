Swedish Sports Body Hacked by Russians, Officials Say

Sweden’s national sports federations was allegedly hacked by the Russian military in 2017-2018, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The data-breaching campaign also affecting some of the world’s leading sports bodies, such as FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency. The country called the incident a series of repeated and comprehensive breaches of the Swedish Sports Confederation, resulting in athletes’ personal details being exposed to Russian intelligence. Personal information exposed in the attack includes medical records, names, and other sensitive information.

The hacking was first discovered after the Swedish Security Service conducted an investigation in cooperation with other countries’ security services. At the time of the breach, Sweden was focused on putting together a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. The breaches are likely part of a larger, systematic campaign by Russian hackers against international sports organizations, as the US issued indictments in 2018 for the alleged Russian hacking of Olympic and soccer bodies.

