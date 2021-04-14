CyberNews Briefs

Cyber criminals are installing cryptojacking malware on unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers

14 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Cybercriminals are leveraging zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange servers, dropping cryptocurrency mining malware as part of a campaign that seeks to secretly steal the processing power of compromised systems. The campaign is targeted towards financial gain and is currently ongoing, according to advisories published by several US agencies, including warnings from the FBI, NSA, and CISA. Cybera attackers from different nation state-linked hacking groups and ransomware gangs are taking advantage of servers that have gone unpatched.

At Sophos, cybersecurity researchers have found that attackers are attempting to take advantage of the ProxyLogon zero-day to install the Monero crypto miner on Exchange servers. According to Sophos, the server hardware is desirable for cryptoc\jacking because it boasts higher performance than a desktop or laptop. Although Monero isn’t as lucrative as Bitcoin, it’s easier to mine, harder to detect on a victim’s network, and preserves more anonymity.

Read More: Cyber criminals are installing cryptojacking malware on unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

100,000 Google Sites Used to Install SolarMarket RAT

April 15, 2021

The FBI Takes a Drastic Step to Fight China’s Hacking Spree

April 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2