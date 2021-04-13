According to a UN food agency statement made on Tuesday, almost one million people are facing severe hunger in northern Mozambique. The development is due to increases in the severity and frequency of Islamist violence in the region, forcing thousands to flee. Last month, Palma was attacked by Islamic State-linked insurgents. The town is located in the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado next to major gas projects under development by companies Total and Exxon.

The World Food Programme stated that 950,000 people are now hungry in Mozambique. The agency is seeking donors for $82 million to confront the crisis and provide adequate food to the people. The UN Children Fund’s director of emergencies stated that the crisis will likely have long-lasting effects on the region. By February of this year, around 690,000 people were already displaced.

Read More: Nearly a million going hungry in conflict-hit Mozambique, U.N. says