Japan to Release Low-Radiation Fukushima Water Into Ocean

13 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, Japan stated that it plans to release water with low levels of radiation from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea. However, this plan has been met with extreme opposition from the local fishing industry and environmentalists, who are struggling to recover from the impact of the 2011 meltdowns. The plant has allegedly run out of storage space for more than a million cubic tons of water, which contains a radioactive isotope of hydrogen called tritium.

Government officials asserted that there was no cause for concern as the level of radiation is a fraction of what people are exposed to in everyday life. Japan’s nuclear facility has followed standard practice among other global nuclear operators. Representatives from the fishing industry stated that they were concerned about reputational damage to Fukushima seafood. The fishers are concerned that there will be market damage due to rumors about the radioactive water.

OODA Analyst

