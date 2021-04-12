Iran Blames Israel for Attack on Nuclear Facility, Vows to Retaliate

On Monday, Iran accused Israel of conducting an attack on its main nuclear facility. The attack reportedly destroyed centrifuges that resulted in an electricity blackout. The attack occurred despite talks of resuming negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a deal that would constrain the latter’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon. The Natanz nuclear facility was allegedly attacked yesterday, however, details of the damage were not provided until this today. Parts of the facility are still operating on emergency electricity, according to Iran’s nuclear agency head, Ali Akbar Salehi.

The attack may have been a blow to the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities as it has sought o reach levels unprecedented for the country in the past several months. Iran has denied seeking to produce nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is peaceful. It also stated that the attack that occurred on Sunday did not hinder its ability to conduct enrichment at the Natanz location. At least one worker, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, suffered injuries during the attack.

