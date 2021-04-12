A Far-Right Extremist Allegedly Plotted to Blow Up Amazon Data Centers

Seth Pendley, a far-right extremist who was present at the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, has allegedly been plotting to blow up Amazon data centers, sparked by false patriotism. Pendley posted to the MyMilitia.com message board in the days following the Capitol Hill riot, stating that he was not a “dumbass suicide bomber” but that he would die a happy man knowing that he was combatting some evils in the US. Pendley, who is 28, was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on Thursday.

Pendley has since admitted to orchestrating a plan to blow up an Amazon Web Serviced data center in northern Virginia, utilizing C-4 plastic explosives. The case offers another view into how politics have become increasingly polarizing. Pendley’s posts were written at a time when many large companies, including Amazon, were under intense scrutiny from the far right for taking action after the Capitol Hill riot.

