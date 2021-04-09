US adds seven Chinese supercomputing organisations onto Entity List

The US Commerce Department has taken another jab at China and their technology development efforts, adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to its Entity List for allegedly supporting China’s military efforts. The newly listed organizations include the Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, Tianjin Phytium Information Technology. Companies on this list are banned from buying parts and components from US companies, hindering their abilities and introducing obstacles to development.

The US Commerce Department stated that the groups are involved with building supercomputers to push China’s military efforts, including destabilizing military modernization efforts and building weapons of mass destruction programs. The organizations will now need to get the US government’s approval before buying any US parts. The development of modern weapons and national security systems such as hypersonic weapons rely heavily on supercomputing capabilities.

