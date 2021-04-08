Facebook tackles deepfake spread and troll farms in latest moderation push

Earlier this week, Facebook published its latest Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior report, in which it listed its most recent efforts to curb coordinated illegitimate behavior across the social media platform. According to the report, Facebook investigated and wiped out a long-running troll farm located in Albania with a widespread impact. The farm’s members targeted an Iranian audience to sway opinions and are believed to have ties to a political militant group that boasts several thousand members, Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK).

The group was exiled to Albania in the 1980s and has since launched an extensive media campaign comprised of both genuine and fake accounts to spread information, most of which is critical of the Iranian government and praises MEK’s activities. The fake news spreader allegedly began ramping up their operation in 2017, however, the majority of the group’s efforts to grow a larger audience have failed. Facebook has now taken the group off all of its networks as part of the crackdown on coordinated inauthentic behavior.

