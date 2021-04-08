Biden Administration to Restore Aid to Palestinians

On Wednesday, the Biden administration declared that it would restore millions of dollars in economic and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to cut the funds. The aid will total $235 million in assistance, including funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency, which assists refugees and provides humanitarian assistance. The Trump administration had previously cut the aid due to their refusal to enter into peace talks with the Israelis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the aid should reflect the US commitment to prosperity and security for both conflicting groups, the Israelis and the Palestinians. Blinken also expressed support for a two-state solution. The Palestinians welcomed the move, whereas the Israelis have criticized it. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that the aid would help fund infrastructure and basic services for dealing with difficult conditions endured under Israeli occupation and intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

