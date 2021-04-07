New wormable Android malware poses as Netflix to hijack WhatsApp sessions

A new variant of Android malware has been discovered by researchers at Check Point, who reported that the mobile malware was discovered in the Google Play Store. The wormable malware has been named FlixOnline and disguises itself as a legitimate Netflix brand application. The app then appears to target the WhatsApp messaging application once downloaded on a victim’s phone. Check Point announced the discovery on Wednesday.

Netflix became wildly popular during the Covid-19 pandemic as millions of people had to stay home for several months due to lockdown measures enacted to curb the spread of the virus. The new malware is likely taking advantage of this recent Netflix popularity, hoping to lure more victims. The fraudulent app promised global unlimited entertainment and two months of a premium Netflix subscription for free. However, once downloaded, the malware would record WhatsApp conversations and auto-respond to incoming messages with malicious content. The app requests overlay permissions once downloaded.

