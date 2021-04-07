Iranian ‘spy ship’ damaged by explosion in Red Sea

An Iranian ship, called the Saviz, has been damaged by an explosion that occurred while the ship was anchored off of Yemen’s Red Sea coast. The ship is allegedly used by Revolutionary Guards to spy on foreign entities, according to Iran’sforeign ministry. The blast caused no casualties and is still under investigation, according to an Iranian spokesperson. According to Iran, the vessel was stationed off the coast of Yemen to secure the region against pirates.

The New York Times has reported that Israel was behind the attack. If this statement is true, the incident will mark the latest event in a recent series of attacks on Israeli and Iranian-owned ships, for which each country blames the other. The explosion occurred at about 6:00 local time and only caused minor damage to the vessel. Officials believe that the damage was caused by limpet mines attached to the hull of the ship.