Data scraped from 500 million LinkedIn users found for sale online

07 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

A huge trove of LinkedIn data has been discovered on an online marketplace, exposing the IDs, names, email addresses, and personal details of 500 million users. Although the data may not seem harmful alone, it could be used to launch additional attacks on LinkedIn and specific users. The data set also included links to other social media profiles and some professional details. The leak was allegedly posted to a popular forum for hackers with the original post requesting a four-digit minimum price for access to the database.

To prove the legitimacy of the data, the leaker allegedly included a two-million record sample available to view for $2. The data contained in the sample was legitimate, according to CyberNews researchers. However, it is unclear whether the data was stolen from up-to-date profiles or whether it was aggregated from a previous breach suffered by LinkedIn. There does not appear to be any credit card, financial details, SSNs, or legal documents leaked on the forum.

