Conti Gang Demands $40M Ransom from Florida School District

New details of negotiations between the Conti ransomware gang and officials from Broward County Public Schools in Florida have emerged after the school district suffered from a ransomware attack early last month. The Conti Gang has allegedly demanded a $40 million ransom from the school district. During the attack, information regarding students and teachers was stolen, the district’s networks were disrupted, and some services were taken offline. The incident was discovered on March 7, however, the perpetrators are now requesting an incredibly high, and potentially undeliverable, amount.

DataBreaches.net recently exposed the negotiations, posting a screenshot of a chat between the attackers and the school district. This has shed new light on the incident due to the high ransom request. During the conversation, the attackers reportedly told officials that they had not only encrypted files, but had also accessed and downloaded 1 terabyte of personal data regarding teachers and students, including financial contracts, documents containing Social Security numbers, and other highly sensitive information.