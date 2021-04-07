CyberNews Briefs

Conti Gang Demands $40M Ransom from Florida School District

07 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

New details of negotiations between the Conti ransomware gang and officials from Broward County Public Schools in Florida have emerged after the school district suffered from a ransomware attack early last month. The Conti Gang has allegedly demanded a $40 million ransom from the school district. During the attack, information regarding students and teachers was stolen, the district’s networks were disrupted, and some services were taken offline. The incident was discovered on March 7, however, the perpetrators are now requesting an incredibly high, and potentially undeliverable, amount.

DataBreaches.net recently exposed the negotiations, posting a screenshot of a chat between the attackers and the school district. This has shed new light on the incident due to the high ransom request. During the conversation, the attackers reportedly told officials that they had not only encrypted files, but had also accessed and downloaded 1 terabyte of personal data regarding teachers and students, including financial contracts, documents containing Social Security numbers, and other highly sensitive information.

Read More: Conti Gang Demands $40M Ransom from Florida School District

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Man jailed for trying to buy chemical weapon online able to kill ‘hundreds’ of people

April 7, 2021

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

April 7, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2