China flanks Taiwan with military exercises in air and sea

On Monday, China’s armed forces conducted military exercises simultaneously to the east and west of Taiwan. The move has been identified as a warning to the island and its ally, the United States. A Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its operators were conducting maneuvers around Taiwan, according to a statement made by the Chinese military on Monday. The officials claimed that the incident was a routine training exercise organized to test troops’ training effectiveness.

However, at least 10 different People’s Liberation Army warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. A typical routine exercise would not enter into another country’s defense zone. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines air defense identification zones as a designated area of space over land or water within which a country requires any aircraft or shop to provide immediate and positive identification and location in the interest of national security.