Global RiskNews Briefs

Mozambique town Palma ‘retaken’ from militant Islamists

06 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Mozambique’s military has announced that it has regained full control of Palma, a town that was raided and taken over by militant Islamists over a week ago. An army spokesman stated that a significant number of militants were killed during the advance. Local media reported that residents were able to return to the town, some back to homes that were looted and destroyed. Dozens of civilians were killed and at least 11,000 displaced as a result of the raid, which occurred on March 24.

Among those killed were South African and British nationals. The attack marks one of the biggest conducted by the militants in northern Mozambique since the group launched an insurgency in the region roughly three years ago. Communication between residents of the town and Mozambique remains cut, blocking access to government assistance for 75,000 citizens. The militants were members of the group the Islamic State, locally known as al-Shabab.

Read More: Mozambique town Palma ‘retaken’ from militant Islamists

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria Prison Attack Frees 1,800 Inmates

April 7, 2021

ISIS behind brutal attack in Salah al-Din province, Iraq military says

March 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2