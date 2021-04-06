Mozambique town Palma ‘retaken’ from militant Islamists

Mozambique’s military has announced that it has regained full control of Palma, a town that was raided and taken over by militant Islamists over a week ago. An army spokesman stated that a significant number of militants were killed during the advance. Local media reported that residents were able to return to the town, some back to homes that were looted and destroyed. Dozens of civilians were killed and at least 11,000 displaced as a result of the raid, which occurred on March 24.