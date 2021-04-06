CyberNews Briefs

Meet Janeleiro, a new banking Trojan striking company, government targets

06 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

A new Brazilian banking Trojan has emerged, targeting government entities. The malware has allegedly been in development since 2018, according to an advisory published on Tuesday by the ESET. The malware has been named Janeleiro, and appears to be focused on Brazilian targets exclusively. The malware has targeted other entities, including those in the healthcare, engineering, retail, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

According to researchers, the new Trojan bears many similarities to others observed in Brazil such as Casbaneiro, Grandoreiro, and Mekotio. This is the first detected Trojan written in .NET however, rather than Delphi. Janeleiro is currently being utilized via a phishing campaign sent to corporate targets pretending to be unpaid invoices. The messages contain a malicious link to compromised servers. If the victim unzips the attached archive file, an installer then loads the Trojan.

Read More: Meet Janeleiro, a new banking Trojan striking company, government targets

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

April 7, 2021

Conti Gang Demands $40M Ransom from Florida School District

April 7, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2