LinkedIn Spear-Phishing Campaign Targets Job Hunters

A new campaign has been observed to target job hunters seeking opportunities via Linkedin. A threat group named Golden Chickens is allegedly behind the campaign, which creates fake job offers to lure professionals into downloading a backdoor Trojan called more_eggs. The spear-phishing campaign was discovered by researchers at eSentire. The phishing emails lure the target into clicking on a malicious .ZIP file by using social engineering tactics such as using the victim’s current job title to make the messages more convincing.