EU condemns Russian ‘conscription campaign’ in Crimea

On Thursday, the European Union released another statement regarding Russia’s build-up of activity in Crimea, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law. The statement claims that the Russian Federation launched another conscription campaign in the autonomous Republic of Crimea seeking to draft residents into the Russian Army. The statement adds that Russia is bound by international law and is therefore obligated to ensure the protection of human rights on the Crimean peninsula. The EU claims that the move was a violation of this duty.

Since its annexation of Crimea in March 2014, Russia has called an estimated 28,044 Crimean residents for mandatory service with the Russian Army. Evading the draft is punishable by a fine of up to two years in prison. Russian officials have reportedly been imposing criminal penalties against Crimeans who refuse to comply, with 81 draft evasion cases launched in 2020 within the region alone. The statement issued by the EU on Thursday echoes calls for intervention previously set forth by various international human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch.

