Data of Half a Billion Facebook Users Leaked

Cyber-intelligence agency Hudson Rock discovered a leak in which the personal information of half a billion Facebook users has been leaked online. The information exposed includes phone numbers, locations, birthdates, Facebook IDs, full names, and email addresses. The data was discovered on a website known to be used by hackers. The records appear to be a few years old and are attached to users spanning 106 countries. The countries with the highest number of impacted users are the US, with 32 million, the UK with 11 million, and India with 6 million.

Facebook has stated that they linked the leak to a vulnerability that has since been patched when questioned by Business Insider. Facebook also stated that the data was old, previously reported in 2019. However, it has still been in circulation on the hacking site. Malicious actors can still utilize the data for social engineering, scamming, hacking, and marketing.

