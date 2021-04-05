According to the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, the half-brother and former heir of Jordan’s King Abdullah, Prince Hamza, is under investigation due to his involvement in coordinating with foreign parties to destabilize Jordan. On Saturday, the military stated that it had issued a warning to the prince due to security and stability within the country. Prince Hamza and several other high-profile figures were detained, many of whom put under house arrest.

According to Ayman Safadi, the investigations consisted of monitoring the Prince and his associates’ conversations and communications with foreign parties, finding that Prince Hamza was involved in purposeful plans to destabilize Jordan. Communications also included a foreign intelligence agency contacting PrinceHamza’swife to organize a plane for the duo to leave Jordan when things got bad. Safadi reports that between 14 and 16 people have been arrested in connection to the plot.

Read More: Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilise country