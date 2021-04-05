CyberNews Briefs

Call of Duty Cheats Expose Gamers to Malware, Takeover

05 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

Activision has warned the public that cyberattackers are currently disguising malware within cheat programs for video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone. The game is actively being targeted with these attacks that insert remote-access Trojan malware into advertisements for cheat tools. According to Activision, the scam first surfaced in March when a cybercriminal was observed posting in hacking forums that they had a new, easy approach for spreading malware.

Activision stated that cheat codes will often consist of a configured program that runs with the highest system privileges. Cheats will often ask users to disable or uninstall antivirus software for this purpose, as well as turning off host firewalls and disabling kernel code-signing. According to Activision, the original post in which the attack method was detailed received more than 10,000 views and 260 replies. The post included additional instructions on how to launch the attack and also linked to a youtube video tutorial.

