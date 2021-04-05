Army Wants to Automate Base Access With Facial Recognition at Drive-Thru Checkpoints

The Army is currently developing a new biometric camera system that will allow for more thorough checks at base entrances, affirming that the people entering and exiting the facility are who they say they are. The Army has issued a call on its Small Business Innovation Research, looking to form a contract with a small business capable of developing a camera system that can pull usable images of drivers and match them against a facial biometric database.

The results of the facial matching would be displayed to the guard, offering either an access granted or access denied response. This would also facilitate the flow of traffic in and out of the gates. In this instance, the Army would only compare the images taken by the camera with a preset facial recognition gallery of approved entrants. The development will push the Army one step closer to fully automated checkpoints, according to the branch.

