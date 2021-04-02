A passenger train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing 51 and injuring dozens. The eight car train carrying 490 passengers came off the rails just north of Hualien Friday morning. In the tunnel, several carriages hit the wall. The train driver is one of the casualties and the fire department reports treating at lest 66 survivors in many different hospitals.

Authorities believe everyone trapped within the train has been removed, and some of the dead are awaiting identification. The crash could have been caused by a vehicle that hit the moving train. A video on social media shows what looks like a car door and heavy industrial equipment beside the train. The incident occurred at Qingshui tunnel. At least 156 people were injured in the derailment.

Read more: Passenger train carrying 490 derails in Taiwan, killing at least 51 and injuring dozens