Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating state secrets as wireless internet shutdown begins

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, has been charged with violating the official secrets act. The ruling military junta cut all internet services in the country until further notice. This charge is the fifth and most serious charge leveled against her since the February 1 coup by military power. Conviction of breaking the official secrets act carries up to 14 years in prison.

Demonstrations by pro-democracy supporters have filled the streets for two months. The other civilian government officials have also been detained alongside Suu Kyi after the coup. The move to cut wireless internet will leave only customers in Myanmar with physical access to the web the ability to use the internet. The junta has also imposed nightly internet shutdowns and the internet was cut from 1am Friday morning. Mobile data has also been disabled for 19 days.

