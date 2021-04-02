Fire bomb attack on Spanish leftist party’s office

An office of Spain’s Unidas Podemos party was hit by a fire-bomb attack on Friday. The attack was against a regional office of the leftist party in Cartagena in southeastern Spain. The exterior of the building was damaged.

Podemos claims right-wing elements carried out the attack. Calling the attack “street terrorism,” party leader Pablo Iglesias is a candidate in the regional elections in Madrid on May 4. Police have made no arrests after the attack and this was the sixth time vandals have attacked the party building.

