Fire bomb attack on Spanish leftist party’s office

02 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

An office of Spain’s Unidas Podemos party was hit by a fire-bomb attack on Friday. The attack was against a regional office of the leftist party in Cartagena in southeastern Spain. The exterior of the building was damaged.

Podemos claims right-wing elements carried out the attack. Calling the attack “street terrorism,” party leader Pablo Iglesias is a candidate in the regional elections in Madrid on May 4. Police have made no arrests after the attack and this was the sixth time vandals have attacked the party building.

OODA Analyst

