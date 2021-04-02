Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after troops kill 3 rebels

A village in Indian- administered Kashmir has seen anti-India protests erupt after three suspected rebel fighters were killed in a gun battle with Indian troops. The gun battle was in the Pulwama district after many counterinsurgency police and soldiers were given a tip-off about the presence of rebels in Kakpora village. Inspector General Vijay Kumar said two of the three killed men were involved in killing a policeman standing guard of a local politician’s house.

The troops recovered two rifles and a pistol from the site and Kumar said one of the weapons had been taken from the slain policeman. The troops blasted a civilian house with explosives during fighting according to residents of the village. Hundreds of people marched in solidarity with the rebels while the fighting occurred, and police retaliated with tear gas and rubber bullets. Four civilians were injured in the clashes, one of which by the shooting between the rebels and the Indian troops.

