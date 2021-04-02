Administrator of Dark Web Portal Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering

Tal Prihar, an Israeli national, has pleaded guilty to his role in operating DeepDotWeb. The website functioned as an access portal to various Dark Web Marketplaces. Prihar and co-defendant Michael Phan owned and operated DDW between October 2013 and May 2019. Interviews and reviews on portals were provided by DDW and the portals reviewed allowed visitors to purchase firearms, malicious software, drugs, and financial data among other illegal contraband.

DDW generated revenue from kickback payments, and received more than $8 million in revenue. The payments were completed in crypto currency and would be transferred to other wallets and bank accounts. Prihar pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. His sentencing is in August.

