Europe’s vaccine rollout ‘unacceptably slow’ says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, calling the effort “unacceptably slow.” The situation in the region has become more concerning, according to the organization, as vaccination campaigns are hit with more delays dispute the number of infections rising. France has recently implemented new lockdown measures due to rising cases.

According to the WHO director Hans Kluge, the vaccine rollout in the EU is prolonging the pandemic in Europe. The rising infections prove that Europe is failing to efficiently vaccine its people to end the pandemic. Kluge also stated that the process must be sped up, by increasing manufacturing efforts, reducing barriers for vaccine administration, and not wasting any doses. As long as vaccine coverage in the EU remains low, countries will likely have to keep reimposing lockdowns.