College Students Targeted in Newest IRS Scam

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has warned of a scam targeting college students. The scam is a phishing attempt in which the perpetrators are posing as the IRS with subject lines such as “Tax Refund Payment,” according to a warning released by the agency. The IRS sought to alert educators, educational institutions, and college students not to fall for the scam. When opened, the mail requests that the recipient click a link to submit a form and claim their tax refund. It prompts the target to input personal information, such as Social Security number and date of birth.

University and college students are being targeted at both private and public institutions. The IRS has requested that any student or educator receiving the scam email should report it immediately to the agency. The operation bears many similarities to Covid-19 related scams in which cybercriminals capitalize off public fear or financial hardships due to the pandemic.