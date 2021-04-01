President Biden has directed the Pentagon to begin removing some military forces from the Gulf region of the Middle East, marking the first steps in an effort to steer the US global military footprint away from the Mideast. The changes come as Saudi Arabia continues to endure rocket and drone attacks launched from inside Yemen and Iraq. The US has already reportedly removed at least three Patriot antimissile batteries from the Gulf Region, including one from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The antimissile batters were located in the Mideast to help protect American forces.

Other capabilities such as aircraft carriers and surveillance systems are also being diverted from the region to answer military needs elsewhere, according to US officials. Other reductions are currently being considered by the Biden administration. Due to the removal of the Patriot batteries, aircraft carrier, and other capabilities, several thousand troops will likely leave the region over the next few years. As of last year, there were roughly 50,000 troops in the Gulf region.

Read More: Biden Trimming Forces Sent to Mideast to Help Saudi Arabia