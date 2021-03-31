CyberNews Briefs

New poll shows Facebook’s severe trust problem

31 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

A new poll shows that Facebook is experiencing difficulties maintaining user trust. Facebook is often utilized as an echo chamber, a place to spread conspiracies, and a news source for more than half of all adult Americans. However, the Cambridge Analytica scandal has perhaps permanently tainted Americans’ view of Facebook and privacy policies. Cambridge Analytica, unfortunately, was not one isolated event. Facebook conducted an email harvesting operation, taking information from millions of users without consent. Another incident resulted in hundreds of millions of Facebook passwords stored in plain text with zero encryption.

The poll found that out of several tech giants, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, users tended to trust Facebook the least and disagree with statements supporting the idea that Facebook has strong privacy policies and maintains users’ privacy. In this small-scale polling process, 77% of respondents stated that they trusted Facebook the least of all four named companies.

Read More: New poll shows Facebook’s severe trust problem

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Intel Sued Under Wiretapping Laws for Tracking User Activity on its Website

March 31, 2021

Severe Flaws in Official ‘Facebook for WordPress’ Plugin

March 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2