Italian officer ‘caught selling secrets to Russia’

An Italian navy officer has been accused of espionage after details emerged about a scheme in which the Italian officer handed secret documents to Russian military officials. The men were stopped by military police on suspicion of serious crimes relating to state security. The Italian navy officer has been arrested after the carabinieri del Ros special operations group dropped in on a clandestine meeting between the Italian and Russian individuals. Russian ambassador Sergey Razov has been called to the foreign ministry in Rome.