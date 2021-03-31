Intel Sued Under Wiretapping Laws for Tracking User Activity on its Website

A class-action suit in Lake County, Florida, alleges that Intel unlawfully intercepted communications without user consent. The claim is backed by the usage of analytics technology on Intel’s company website. Intel capitalizes on session-replay software to capture the interactions of people visiting the corporate homepage, a violation of user rights. According to the lawsuit, Intel is violating the Florida state wiretapping law by capturing keystrokes, mouse movements, and other similar session-replay tech.

The lawsuit was moved to the federal district court in Orlando earlier this week. Many companies use similar software to Intel, tracking how users interact with the site through recording sensitive information. The information harvested while intercepting communications can be seen as a privacy violation as Intel does not require users to consent to the data collection. According to the suit, Intel can also see pages and content that users view.