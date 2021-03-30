The US has sent a Plano resident to jail over BEC scams after finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft, and mail fraud. Babatope Joseph Aderinoye was tried in October 2020, during which more information was exposed about his operations. Court documents detail that Aderinoye would obtain fake passports in the names of other people, then using these documents to set up fake businesses and open bank accounts. He would then collaborate with co-conspirators to carry out various business email compromise scams, defrauding individuals and businesses out of money.

The Department of Justice stated that Aderinoye and his counterparts would pose as a known individual and ask targeted victims to send funds to the fake bank accounts. As soon as the money was transferred, Aderinoye would launder the money through different accounts or wire them internationally to a Nigerian bank account. From June 2018 to September 2019, $6.7 million was wired through these accounts, according to the Department of Justice.

Read More: US Imprisons BEC Scammer