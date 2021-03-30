Thailand pushes back thousands fleeing Myanmar as death toll surpasses 500

More than 2,000 refugees attempting to flee Myanmar have been pushed back by Thailand. A string of air strikes in the southeast of Myanmar have led to an increase of refugees. Over 2,000 people are now hiding in the jungle and are internally displaced after being pushed back into Myanmar shortly after attempting to cross the Thailand border.

The airstrikes on the southeastern Karen state Sunday follow a military crackdown that was condemned heavily internationally. The junta’s forces killed at least 114 people on Saturday, which was the deadliest day since the protests against the military coup began two months ago. 510 people have been killed since the coup on February 1, with 14 dead on Monday. The Karen Women’s Organization in Thailand said the air strikes forced 10,000 people from their homes and 3,000 had crossed into Thailand. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stated the refugees were not forced back to Myanmar on Tuesday.

