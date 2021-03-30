Nepal closes schools as air pollution hits alarming levels

The Himalayan nation is seeing the worst pollution levels since 2016. Schools have been ordered to close for four days as the pollution has become hazardous. Millions of students are forced to stay home across the country. The country is located in the Himalayas between China and India, two of the world’s biggest polluters.

Air pollution has been a problem in the capital city of Kathmandu, especially at the same time the government is attempting to control the coronavirus pandemic. The pollution levels in the capital has hit the highest level over the weekend since records began in 2016. The 24-hour average level of fine particulate matter that can reach deep into the lungs was 214 micrograms per cubic meter in Kathmandu on Sunday. The standard level is 40 micrograms per cubic meter. A murky haze hangs over the city of four million people and almost eight million school children are affected by the school closures.

