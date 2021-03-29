The US Department of Justice has arrested almost 500 individuals for criminal activity relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many cybercriminals have been leveraging the pandemic to launch more convincing cyber campaigns such as phishing attacks, capitalizing on widespread public fear. The US government has observed campaigns pushing fraudulent Covid-19 ‘treatments,’ selling fake protective equipment, illegitimate vaccination cards, and other scams.

Worldwide, law enforcement has been trying to crack down on the Covid-19 related illegal activities. The World Health Organization is constantly releasing information and advice on the scams, hoping to save people from falling for them. Last week, the DoJ announced that, in total, 474 defendants have been charged with criminal offenses based on fraud schemes related to the pandemic.

Read More: US charges close to 500 individuals for COVID-19 fraud, criminal activity