Myanmar Protesters Return After Security Forces Kill at Least 90 People

Protestors have taken to the streets of Myanmar again following horrific displays of violence by soldiers and law enforcement. Last week, Myanmar soldiers killed at least 90 protestors on the bloodiest day since the military coup. Among those killed on Saturday were six children between the ages of 10 and 16 after security forces opened fire in a residential area, with bullets striking and penetrating homes. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners released information regarding arrests and fatalities within the region.

Photographs in local media showed the funeral of an 11-year-old girl killed by security forces lying amid toys, crayons, and drawings. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners recorded gunfire and violence against protestors in 40 different locations across Myanmar on Saturday. This includes the two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. Soldiers dragged dead bodies off of streets, meaning that families did not get to bury their loved ones. Many injured taken away by security forces later died in detention, according to the nonprofit group.

