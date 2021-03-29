The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is looking to be a leader in the third wave of artificial intelligence innovation, seeking new methods of visually tracking objects while utilizing less power. DARPA also wants to increase the accuracy of the results. DARPA, the military’s primary advanced research organization, was instrumental in some of the most important artificial intelligence breakthroughs.

DARPA funded and enabled the successes, including AI expert systems and search, and has recently been focusing on advanced machine learning algorithms and hardware. DARPA created the Artificial Intelligence Exploration in 2018 to house various efforts on high-risk and high reward topics. This new endeavor seeks to address the limitations of first and second-wave technologies.

Read More: DARPA Seeks to Improve Computer Vision in ‘Third Wave’ of AI Research