Suez Canal authorities need to remove up to 706,000 cubic feet of sand to free the Ever Given

The Suez Canal has been blocked by a container ship since Tuesday and up to 20,000 cubic meters of sand needs to be removed to free it. The Ever Given is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall and was caught in the busy waterway after 40-knot winds and low visibility caused poor navigation.

Two dredgers, nine tug boats and four diggers have been used on the canal bank to unblock one of the busiest waterways in the world. Approximately 15 to 20,000 cubic meters of sand needs to be removed from the bow of the ship to allow the ship to float. The ship is undamaged but remains stuck in the bank of the canal.

