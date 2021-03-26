Germany presses on with deportations despite pandemic

In 2020, more than 750 people were deported from Germany to Africa. Corona virus makes the countries in Africa even more ill prepared to accept asylum seekers than before. Coronavirus is not stopping German authorities from deporting people with people being deported to Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, among other countries last year. 24 people were flown from Munich to Nigeria already this year.

Refugee organizations and churches have voiced concerns about the deportations that involve bundling together the deportees on the flights to Africa, risking their exposure to coronavirus. Many deportees also do not know how they will survive once they return home. Some refugees face deportation solely because they do not have proper documentation or identification, and receiving identification is significantly more difficult in current times with the pandemic.

