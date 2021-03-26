Anger in Bangladesh as India’s Modi attends 50th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh to celebrate its Golden Jubilee celebrations of independence. The visit has sparked violent protests that were dispersed by police intervention with tear gas and rubber bullets. Clashes broke out between groups of demonstrators on Friday at Dhaka’s main mosque.

Dhaka’s Baitul Mokarram mosque was the site where hundreds of protesters gathered after Friday prayers. The clashes broke out after one group began waving their shoes as a sign of disrespect towards Modi and another group tried to stop them. Local media showed protesters throwing stones towards the police and at least forty people were injured and are being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

