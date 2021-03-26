Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea ‘will withdraw’ troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

Almost five months after a conflict started in the Tigray region, Ethiopia’s prime minister has said Eritrea will remove its troops from the border with Ethiopia. The soldiers at the border are supporting the Ethiopia government fighting a group that challenged the government’s rule. Eritrea has not confirmed the troop withdrawal. The Eritrea troops were controversial after the two countries fought a border war which ended in 2018.

No date has been set for the withdrawal of troops but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stated they will withdrawal after a visit with the Eritrea capital.

