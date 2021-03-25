Russia says Alexey Navalny is in ‘generally good health’ after his team voices concerns

Russia’s prison service has declared that detained opposition figure Alexey Navalny is in good health after Navalny’s team expressed concern over his physical condition. They also reported that they were repeatedly denied access to see him. Navalny and other prisoners in the country’s Vladimir region allegedly received medical examinations on Wednesday, prompting the announcement that Navalny was in good health.

A joint investigation conducted by CNN and the group Bellingcat implicate the Russian Security Service (FSB) in Navalny’s poisoning while he was receiving treatment in Germany. He was detained minutes after landing in his home country, Russia. Although Russia has denied any involvement in his poisoning, several Western officials and Navalny have blamed the Kremlin due to his position as a leading critic of Putin’s administration and rule.

