According to new research from Kaspersky, attacks on Industrial Control System (ICS) computers went up by .85 percentage points in the second half of 2020. The analysis found that the variety of malware families targeting these devices also increased by a third between the first and second half of 2020. Cybercriminals were seemingly ramping up attacks even more against the industrial sector amid Covid-19 struggles and lockdowns.

Industrial organizations have always been an attractive target for malicious actors due to the nature of the information stored, highly sensitive material that could be used to purport further, more individualized, attacks against customers. Kaspersky stated that there was a decline in the proportion of ICS computers on which malicious objects were detected in the first half of 2020, however, this reversed for the second half. The most commonly employed malware included backdoors, spyware, Trojans, malicious scripts, and malicious documents.

Read More: Rise in Attacks on ICS Computers in Second Half of 2020