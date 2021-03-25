North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles for First Time in Nearly a Year, U.S. and Japan Say

On Thursday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off of its east coast. This marks the first time the country has performed an exercise with ballistic missiles in almost a year, according to the US and Japanese governments. The move shows Kim Jong Un’s frustrations with the Biden administration and escalating tensions between the two countries. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated that the two missiles landed outside its maritime exclusive economic zone. The missiles were reportedly fired early in the morning, local time.

The activity is the first of its kind since March 29 of last year. Japan has stated they are seeking to lodge a strong protest while maintaining contact with Seoul and Washington. Mr. Suga stated that the missiles are a threat to the peace and security of Japan, as well as a violation of UN resolutions. The projectiles appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles. South Korea also expressed deep concern over the missile tests in an emergency meeting held earlier this morning.

